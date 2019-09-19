OIC to begin red bag rollout

September 19, 2019 at 10:39 am

Orkney Islands Council has announced that it will soon be starting its September red waste bag distribution.

The areas included in this rollout will be:

A – Kirkwall

B – St Ola

D – Kirkwall

I – South Ronaldsay

J – Toab/Deerness/Tankerness

K- St Ola, Stenness/Deerness

L- Rendall/Dounby/Finstown/Evie

According to the council, other areas of Orkney will receive red bags in January.

Head of infrastructure and strategic projects Darren Richardson said: “Red bags were introduced in 2012 when Alternate Weekly Collections started, for those locations where bin storage issues or distance from the nearest collection point arose.

“This provision has been in place for many years. In that time, naturally, many residents’ circumstances will have changed.

“Earlier in 2019 we initiated a ‘red bag review’ to ensure that red bags were only provided where it was essential. The review involved writing to every property receiving red bags asking for a survey to be filled in and returned. We also sent out reminders.

“We thank all those residents who have sent back the surveys and note that many didn’t feel the need to do so – meaning these properties will now not receive red bags.

“We understand this might be an oversight in some cases. If this is the case for you, please get in touch with the waste team at the Council.”

The council’s waste team can be contacted on ‪01856 873535 extension 2705 or email developmentandinfrastructure@orkney.gov.uk.

