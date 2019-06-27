OIC survey reminder for parents and carers

June 27, 2019 at 11:50 am

Orkney Islands Council is reminding parents that they have just a few days left to participate in a survey on parental involvement and engagement in education.

The survey, being carried out nationally in partnership between local authorities and the Scottish Government, will help gather information which individual schools, local authorities and the Scottish Government can use to understand how parents and carers feel they are engaged and involved in their child’s education.

All parents would have received a letter about the survey through the child’s school in the last fortnight. The survey closes on Sunday, June 30.

The survey is available online https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/orkneypie1819/ and paper copies of the survey are also available from Customer Services at the One Stop Shop in Kirkwall.

Graham Bevan, service improvement officer with OIC education, leisure and housing service said: “Parents and carers are by far the most important influence on children’s lives.

“Research shows that when parents are involved in their child’s learning, children do better at school and throughout their lives. We would like to get an idea of how local parents and carers feel about their child’s school and give them a chance to reflect on the partnerships they are experiencing.

“We hope people will take the time to complete the survey — we value all responses and will use them to plan for our next steps in parental engagement opportunities and programmes.”

Further information, including a Frequently Asked Questions section and information on privacy is available on the council website at http://www.orkney.gov.uk/Service-Directory/P/parental-involvement-and-engagement-census.htm

