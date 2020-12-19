OIC supports unpaid carers campaign

December 19, 2020 at 9:30 am

Orkney Islands Council is supporting a national campaign aimed at encouraging people to come forward as carers and claim the support they are entitled to.

It’s believed there are approximately 4,000 unpaid carers in Orkney — but only around 300 are registered locally with Crossroads Orkney who work with the Council to provide support to carers.

The Carers Act, passed by the Scottish Government in 2018, enables unpaid carers to seek help and support from Councils and other support organisations. That support can include free respite care, counselling and access to training and support groups.

An unpaid carer is typically someone looking after a loved one or friend who has a long-term health condition.

Often, someone looking after their partner, parents, child or friend doesn’t realise that they are a carer – caring is just something that they do as part of their normal routine.

Olivia Tait, manager at Crossroads Orkney, said: “We campaigned with the help of the Council earlier in the year to try and raise awareness among unpaid carers and the support available. We did see a rise in referrals but we know there are many more people out there who maybe don’t see themselves as carers, but in fact are and could be eligible for support.

“Following lockdown we’re also keen to ensure people know Crossroads is open and ready to take referrals and give support and advice.

“Unpaid carers are the unsung heroes providing a vital service within our community – we want all unpaid carers to be getting the help that they are entitled to.”

Orkney Islands Council will be sharing social media from the national campaign on its OIC Updates Facebook page over coming days.

To find out more about support available to carers in Orkney, you can contact Crossroads Orkney on Tel 01856 87 0500 or by email or visit their website.

To find out more about the national campaign, you can visit Nhsinform.scot/caring or call the national helpline 0800 011 320.

