OIC special collections set to restart

October 21, 2020 at 11:21 am

ORKNEY Islands Council says that special collections for various islands will begin again, after being suspended due to the pandemic.

Special collections include items such as furniture, household electrical appliances such as white goods, rugs, garden furniture, bicycles and other portable household items.

By using My Orkney, island residents can book and pay for a collection online, www.orkney.gov.uk/Online-Services/book-it.htm or alternatively special collections can be made by contacting customer services on 01856 873535, ext 2903.

Payment for collection is required prior to uplift and only items that are on the request form will be collected by the contractor.

The council would like to thank the public for their patience, as we continue to seek ways to re-establish services due to the challenges faced during these unprecedented times.

For more information visit: www.orkney.gov.uk/Service-Directory/S/Special-Refuse-Collections.htm

The collection dates are as follows:

Eday — weeks commencing October 26, December 7 and February 15.

Graemsay — weeks commencing October 26 and January 25.

Hoy and Flotta — weeks commencing November 2 and January 25.

North Ronaldsay — weeks commencing October 26, January 11 and March 15.

Papa Westray — weeks commencing November 2, January 25 and March 15.

Rousay, Egilsay and Wyre — weeks commencing November 9, December 14 and March 15.

Sanday — weeks commencing November 9, December 9 and February 22.

Shapinsay — weeks commencing October 26, December 7 and February 1.

Stronsay — weeks commencing November 2, December 7 and February 15.

Westray — weeks commencing November 9 and February 8.

