OIC seeks views on planning service

April 30, 2021 at 4:38 pm

A customer satisfaction survey has been launched by Orkney Islands Council’s planning service.

Anyone who has used the OIC’s development management or development and marine planning service — whether as an individual, agency or agent — is being asked to fill in a short questionnaire providing their views.

The council hopes feedback will highlight areas which are working well but also potentially identify areas that need to be improved.

The survey will be open to anyone who has had direct dealings with the planning service, and a link to the survey will be included in correspondence.

