OIC seeks new chief executive

July 28, 2020 at 10:00 am

Orkney Islands Council will open applications for a new permanent chief executive on Thursday.

According to the council, the successful candidate play a key role in finding innovative ways to enhance Orkney’s future prosperity and drive the local authority to provide the best possible services at a time of challenge and change.

OIC leader, Councillor James Stockan said: “We are looking for applications from exceptional candidates with outstanding leadership qualities and a passion for the unique opportunity this post offers.

“We may be a small local authority, but our ambition is second to none – where there is challenge, we look for opportunity.

“While funding from traditional sources may be shrinking, we are developing ways to generate new income streams from renewable energy that will also play a considerable role in making Orkney carbon neutral in the years ahead.

“We, along with the Councils in Shetland and the Western Isles, have just secured a £100 million Islands Growth Deal from the UK and Scottish Governments – both recognise the scale of our ambition.

“Our Chief Executive has a crucial role to play in taking this forward in collaboration with our Elected Members, our Senior Management Team, our partners and our community.”

Ongoing challenges include assisting the local community to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 crisis.

The council says it is also committed to finding new ways to benefit from digital technologies while pressing for better digital connectivity for many parts of Orkney. It hopes to develop and improve critical public services such as education, social care, transport and housing.

Councillor Stockan added: “Innovation, energy and drive are key qualities for the post, for this is a unique organisation in other ways, too.

“In addition to the important public services all councils provide, our responsibilities also include the safe operation of a major oil port, an inter-island ferry service, the airfields in our smaller isles, and the upkeep of a 12th century cathedral.

“We are also Orkney’s largest employer, with just under 2,100 full and part-time staff. The Council has a major impact in so many ways on our community. This is an exciting time to take on this leadership role at the highest level of the organisation.”

The council has confirmed that its former chief executive, Alistair Buchan, retired in November 2019. Currently acting as interim chief executive is John Mundell.

More information about the recruitment process will be available on the MyJobScotland website from this Thursday, July 30.

