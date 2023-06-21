featured news

OIC report antisocial behaviour to police

June 21, 2023 at 3:00 pm

A spate of alleged anti-social behaviour involving young people at a number of Orkney Islands Council (OIC) facilities has been reported to Kirkwall Police.

The council is confident that most teens in the county are polite, mannerly and well behaved — but there have been a number of incidents of alleged property damage, graffiti, and nuisance behaviour at Orkney Library & Archive, the Stromness Postman Pat Play Park, Bignold Park, and the pitch at Meadowbank.

Councillor Gwenda Shearer, chairwoman of OIC education, leisure and housing committee, is disappointed at the level of antisocial behaviour being reported.

“In general, our young people are well behaved, mannerly and represent Orkney well,” Councillor Shearer said.

“However, we are not immune to anti-social behaviour. The summer holidays will be upon us soon and with the lighter nights, we know that many more young people will be out and about later into the evenings.

“It is so disappointing to hear these reports and it is important that we take a stand in a bid to nip it in the bud. Orkney offers a wonderful array of activities for young people, from our fantastic countryside, beaches, walks, arts, crafts, leisure facilities, youth clubs and a new offering in Heads Up – for those aged 16-25 to get together.

“We need young people to consider how their actions impact on others and how what they feel may be silly little acts now could impact on them in the longer term if they were to end up in the Sheriff Court with a criminal record.”

More on what is being done to crack down on this behaviour in next week’s edition of The Orcadian.

