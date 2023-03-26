featured news

OIC refutes Rae’s Close abandonment claims

March 26, 2023 at 4:00 pm

Tenants at Rae’s close in Stromness have been left feeling “abandoned” and “neglected,” as staffing issues reportedly leave the facility unmanned for days at a time.

This is according to a concerned former employee, Vivienne Henderson, who felt compelled to speak out after hearing of an accident at the sheltered housing facility.

Despite reports of mould, untreated icy pavements, and isolated tenants, Orkney Islands Council (OIC) has this week claimed that the service provided at Rae’s Close is “over and above the care package requirements.”

Read the full story in this week’s edition of The Orcadian, available now online and in shops.

Share this:

Tweet

