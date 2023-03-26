  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
featured news

OIC refutes Rae’s Close abandonment claims

The Orcadian has obtained this photograph, which shows a significant growth of mould in a tenant’s shower.

Tenants at Rae’s close in Stromness have been left feeling “abandoned” and “neglected,” as staffing issues reportedly leave the facility unmanned for days at a time.

This is according to a concerned former employee, Vivienne Henderson, who felt compelled to speak out after hearing of an accident at the sheltered housing facility.

Despite reports of mould, untreated icy pavements, and isolated tenants, Orkney Islands Council (OIC) has this week claimed that the service provided at Rae’s Close is “over and above the care package requirements.”

Read the full story in this week’s edition of The Orcadian, available now online and in shops.

 