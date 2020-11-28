OIC offer grant for artists and craft makers

November 28, 2020 at 1:00 pm

Artists and craft makers in Orkney have the chance to apply for a grant from Orkney Islands Council, by joining a virtual event on Wednesday, December 2.

The grant comes through the Visual Artists and Craft Makers Award (VACMA), which offers small grants — £500 and £750 — to artists for creative development at all stages of their careers.

To find out more about the process, folk can attend the Stay at Home and Meet event, which takes place over the video-conferencing platform Zoom, 7pm to 8.30pm on Wednesday, December 2.

To discuss the VACMA grant, attendees will be able to meet Creative Scotland Visual Arts officers, panel members and staff from OIC Arts Development.

Emma Gee, OIC Arts Development officer says: “We’d urge anyone with an interest in applying – particularly emergent/graduate artists who are new to this fund – to join us and find out more.”

To register interest, email Ms Gee at emma.gee@orkney.gov.uk or write to them at Arts Development, Education, Leisure and Housing Services, Council Offices, School Place, Kirkwall, KW15 1NY.

Previous recipient of the award, Marion Miller, says: “I really couldn’t have got to where I have without the funding that enabled me to travel to spend a week between two great enamelling tutors in Edinburgh.

“I feel I have now developed my own style and have a range of designs which are unique to me.”

The VACMA is supported by Creative Scotland through funding from the National Lottery, in partnership with the Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE)

The deadline for applications for the VACMA is Tuesday, February 2, 2021.

Share this:

Tweet

