OIC leads Orkney tributes to Duke of Edinburgh

April 9, 2021 at 2:36 pm

It has been announced by Buckingham Palace that His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh has passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle at the age of 99.

Orkney Islands Council convener, Councillor Harvey Johnston, expressed his deepest sympathies to Her Majesty the Queen and the Royal Family.

He said: “The Council and the Orkney community join the nation in mourning for His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to all members of The Royal Family and honour his long service and duty to our country and Queen.

“Prince Phillip toured Orkney with the Queen in 1960, visiting Stromness, Skara Brae and Kirkwall before travelling aboard the Royal Yacht to Stronsay and Westray. It is very evident from photographs from that time just how much the Royal couple enjoyed their visit. A memorable occasion for all involved.”

As a mark of respect, flags have been lowered to half-mast at the council offices in Kirkwall and at Kirkwall Town Hall and Community Centre.

The Lord Lieutenant of Orkney, Elaine Grieve, has also paid tribute this afternoon to the late Duke of Edinburgh.

The Lord-Lieutenant said: “We will remember Prince Philip for the very many achievements in his life, but above all for his unwavering support for Her Majesty the Queen, not only as loyal consort but as her husband showing her selfless devotion during their almost 74 years of marriage.

“There will be those among us who have happy memories of those visits to our shores but today our sympathies and deepest condolences go to those who have suffered the greatest loss, Her Majesty The Queen, and all members of The Duke’s family.”

Across Scotland, political leaders have sent their condolences to the royal family and parties have suspended their Scottish Parliament election campaigns in light of the news.

We at The Orcadian would like to pass our condolences on to the Royal Family at this time.

