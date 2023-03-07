featured news

OIC leader appeals to government as budget confirmed

March 7, 2023 at 12:05 pm

Orkney Islands Council (OIC) leader James Stockan on Tuesday renewed his plea for the Scottish Government to close the funding gap with OIC’s two island local authority counterparts.

He was speaking after the council endorsed the move to raise Orkney’s council tax by ten per cent — the biggest hike in Scotland — and many council charges by at least ten per cent.

Mr Stockan defended the record hike and its £17million draw on reserves to help protect services and jobs.

The recommendation of the policy and resources committee was rubber-stamped at the council meeting in Kirkwall.

