OIC launches online wellbeing courses for youngsters

February 28, 2021 at 10:45 am

Local artists and musicians are among those hosting a series of free online wellbeing sessions, this coming month, co-ordinated by Orkney Islands Council’s learning and development team (CLD).

Mindfulness March is a project aimed at tackling the feelings of isolation and loneliness being felt by some young people in Orkney.

Young folk aged 16 to 25 will be able to access four weeks of sessions in activities such as drawing and music, thanks to funding allocated from the Scottish Government and administered via Youthlink Scotland.

Courses available include Drawing for Beginners with designer Kirsteen Stewart, Make your own Music with musician Brian Cromarty and Book Illustration with illustrator Britt Harcus. There will also be three one-hour selfcare and wellness sessions — Fun Skincare and Wellness.

“It has been identified that rural isolation has become even more apparent for many young people in rural communities,” Community learning officer, Cheryl Rafferty, said:

“This funding has allowed us to recruit local artists to deliver ‘live’ online wellbeing and mindfulness sessions to young people.

“We will work with partner organisations to identify young people who would benefit from being part of these sessions and they will be invited to sign up for free before any remaining sessions are offered more widely to young people in the community.

“It is felt that these sessions will be a good offer and way to make and maintain contact with young people. It will also allow them to meet with other local young people virtually while focussing on their own mental health and wellbeing and all sessions will be supported by a CLD Youth Worker.”

The CLD team are aware that the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the feelings of loneliness for some young people in more remote and rural areas.

Ms Rafferty added: “Many young people have not been able to attend school or college, or go off island to start university, travel or work like they had planned. For many young people on the isles where isolation can already be very real to them the pandemic has led to them becoming more isolated.

“This project will allow young people to focus on their own mental health and wellbeing at no cost to them, albeit it virtually, but this may spark an interest for them to pursue a future career in this field, or just make them feel good and make connections add while participating in the session.”

To find out more book a place, you can visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/cld-orkney-32486574243

