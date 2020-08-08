OIC launches online safety class

August 8, 2020 at 2:25 pm

Orkney Islands Council’s community learning and development (CLD) service is launching a new evening class for people who want to know more about staying safe online.

A short on-line course delivered by Keith Stewart will operate over four weeks commencing on Thursday 20 August.

The course will focus of staying safe on-line and will cover how to spot a fake website, identify scam emails and how to prevent your computer from being hacked.

Keith is keen to help as many people as he can with online security, he said: “I have helped people with their computing needs for the past five years and have come across several people who have unfortunately fallen for well-made scams — in two cases, losing over £5,000 to scammers. It is the hope that I can prevent other people from falling from such scams, that has made me create this course.

“Everything will be in down-to-earth language, so it will be accessible to anyone, no matter your experience.”

Fo further information, you can call CLD on 01856 873535 extension 2425 / 2408

