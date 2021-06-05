OIC launches online orders for free period products

June 5, 2021 at 9:10 am

Folk in Orkney can now place online orders for free period products funded by the Scottish Government and have them delivered direct to their door, through the Orkney Islands Council website.

It’s part of a pilot devised by the Orkney Partnership and delivered by the Council aimed at making it as easy as possible for people to obtain free period products.

The dedicated webpage www.orkney.gov.uk/freeperiod has links to an online order form. It also features a map of public places in Orkney where free period products are available.

This includes all council run public toilets, both gents, ladies and unisex toilets, to enable anyone to pick up products for someone else and for the council to be as inclusive as possible.

Products can also be picked up from all of the local schools, school nurses, health visitors and the Orkney Food Bank, and on board the county’s internal ferry services.

The period products available are fully funded by the Scottish Government.

OIC’s head of facilities, Hayley Green, said: “As a community planning partner we want people to be able to access free period products in ways that suit them.

“We hope this new online option we’re piloting on the Council website will make it even easier for people to obtain the free period products they’re entitled to, especially for those in more rural areas where public buildings are less readily available, and for people with health or mobility issues.

“We’d also highlight that the range of products available includes a number of reusable products which some might prefer to use, or to try for the first time.”

Anyone wishing to have products delivered are advised to order well in advance and allow up to eight weeks for delivery.

Share this:

Tweet

