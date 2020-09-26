OIC launches housing strategy consultation

September 26, 2020 at 11:03 am

Orkney Islands Council will be seeking views on housing, this coming week.

A survey has been launched as part of the mid-point review consultation of the council’s Local Housing Strategy 2017 – 2022. Virtual consultations are also due to take place, over the next fortnight, as part of efforts to review and understand local priorities and targets for the future.

Frances Troup, OIC head of housing, homelessness and schoolcare accommodation services said: “Your views are important to us and we are keen to ensure you are able to contribute to this local strategy.

“If you feel more information is required to enable you to complete the survey or to request a copy of the survey, please contact the Housing Service on 01856 873535. We look forward to receiving your views.”

The consultation period will run for four weeks with a closure date of Sunday, October 11.

The dates of the two virtual events are:

7.30pm on Wednesday, September 30..

7.30pm on Tuesday, October 6.

Anyone who wishes to attend one of these sessions should contact Housing Services by email at housing@orkney.gov.uk or by calling 01856 873535.

The survey is available to view and complete on https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/OICLHSconsultation/

A copy of the current Local Housing Strategy can be found on https://www.orkney.gov.uk/Files/Consultations/Housing_Strategy_Consultation/Local_Housing_Strategy_Consultative_Draft.pdf

