OIC issues weight limit for bin lid stones

October 28, 2022 at 5:25 pm

Advice on how to secure wheelie bin lids, which was heavily criticised on social media last week, has been revised by Orkney Islands Council.

The council announced this Friday afternoon that it had revised guidance for householders, retracting previous advice not to use any stones or heavy objects to secure the lids of bins in high winds.

This follows a backlash online last weekend, which saw a post by OIC Updates on Facebook attract more than 200 comments, many criticising the guidance.

If you live in an exposed area, you will now be allowed to place a stone on the lid of your bin in inclement weather — but it must be no more than 2kg in weight.

The use of bungee cords to secure bins remains off limits. This is due to facial injuries which have been caused to staff in the past due to such devices, as well as damage to collection vehicles.

