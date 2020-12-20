OIC issues reminder on festive bus timetables

December 20, 2020 at 9:15 am

Orkney Islands Council has published information on bus timetables over the upcoming festive period.

Members of the public are asked to note that no services will be running on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year’s Day and January 2.

Additionally, on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve services will only remain in operation until 9pm.

The only exception to this is the Service X10 which will run a normal service on December 26 and January 2.

Over the remainder of the festive period, services will run to the normal school holiday timetable as published on the Council website at www.orkney.gov.uk/transport

The council’s transport office will be unmanned between December 24 and January 4 (inclusive). Transport queries during this time should be made directly with the operators.

Alternatively, queries can be e-mailed to the Council’s transport team where they will be picked up after January 4. In the meantime the team wishes everyone a safe and happy Christmas.

Full details including operator contact details are available on the Council’s Festive Arrangements page available from the homepage www.orkney.gov.uk .

Share this:

Tweet

