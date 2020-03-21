OIC issues council tax information

March 21, 2020 at 8:00 am

Orkney Islands Council has issued the following information during the coronavirus pandemic:

“With recent developments in the coronavirus outbreak, we understand that many council tax payers may be worried about the bills for the new financial year that we recently issued.

“If your income is changing because of the new measures put in place to tackle the spread of the virus and you are worried about being able to pay your council tax or other bills, you should get money advice as soon as you can.

“More information is available from our website.

“You may be entitled to a means-tested council tax reduction which could reduce your bill — you can get more information about applying on our website.

“We would like to assure council tax payers who have kept their council tax up-to-date in the past that we will not take unreasonable recovery action if you are now having difficulties, and would encourage you to contact us on 873535 to discuss your options.”

