featured news

OIC issues advice amid Eday power cut

December 27, 2023 at 4:53 pm

Homes in Eday are currently without power and are unlikely to be reconnected till tomorrow.

This is according to Orkney Islands Council, which has urged folk to check-in on loved ones who might be impacted by the power cut — if it is safe to do so.

Emergency services on the island — firefighters and local nurse — are set to check on those on the vulnerable list.

Some properties in South Ronaldsay are also experiencing a power cut. SSEN advises that it is awaiting an update from engineers on this outage.

Share this:

Tweet

