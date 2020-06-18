  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
news

OIC issue recycling centre update

Orkney Islands Council’s recycling centres at Hatston and Garson will be accepting heavy corrugated cardboard – as well as garden waste – from Tuesday, June 23.

The same social distancing requirements will be in place – with no more than five cars at a time allowed on site at Hatston and three at a time at Garson.

It is hoped that further waste streams can be gradually brought in over the following weeks, in ways that ensure the safety of site staff and visitors.

OIC would like to thank the public for their help and co-operation in keeping their sites safe.

Latest Video

The Orcadian

Latest Photos