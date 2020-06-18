OIC issue recycling centre update

June 18, 2020 at 9:32 am

Orkney Islands Council’s recycling centres at Hatston and Garson will be accepting heavy corrugated cardboard – as well as garden waste – from Tuesday, June 23.

The same social distancing requirements will be in place – with no more than five cars at a time allowed on site at Hatston and three at a time at Garson.

It is hoped that further waste streams can be gradually brought in over the following weeks, in ways that ensure the safety of site staff and visitors.

OIC would like to thank the public for their help and co-operation in keeping their sites safe.

