OIC invited bids for new community support fund

April 15, 2021 at 4:54 pm

Organisations in Orkney with innovative ideas for local investment are invited to bid for support from a new fund, before May 16 at 11pm, Orkney Islands Council (OIC) have announced.

To be eligible for funding through the UK Government’s Community Renewal Fund (CRF), projects need to be aimed at one or more of the following:

Improving the skills of local people.

Investing in local business.

Investing in local communities.

Supporting people into employment.

Bids should be made to the council, which is administering the application process in Orkney.

More information about the Community Renewal Fund can be found here www.orkney.gov.uk/CV-Renew, including how to apply and the requirements.

The deadline for submissions is 11pm on 16 May 2021.

The Government will announce the outcome of the assessment process from late July onwards.

Share this:

Tweet

