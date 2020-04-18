virus

OIC grass cutting to begin on limited basis

April 18, 2020 at 10:41 am

A reduced programme of grass cutting and other ground maintenance tasks is set to begin across Orkney’s public spaces on Monday.

Orkney Islands Council has asked contractors to provide a limited grounds maintenance service during the coronavirus outbreak. This will unfortunately mean that some areas which would normally be mown will not be cut this year.

The council has said that this is an unavoidable consequence of the exceptional circumstances resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak.

The work is to be carried out in line with Scottish Government safety advice published earlier this month. Social distancing guidance means that operatives will be working singly, with only one person travelling in vehicles used for grounds maintenance.

As this will reduce productivity, the council has said that work will focus on cemeteries and public areas where people take their daily exercise at a safe distance from each other. Football pitches and some other areas will also receive cuts to maintain their condition and allow early recovery when restrictions are lifted.

Members of the public are asked to ensure they keep a safe distance from grounds maintenance operatives at all times.

