OIC experiencing phone issues

A problem is currently affecting the council’s phone system, an Orkney Islands Council (OIC) spokesman has confirmed.

It means calls cannot be made to a number of OIC sites including:

  • The Council Offices at School Place in Kirkwall.
  • Papdale Primary School
  • Orkney Ferries
  • Orkney Library
  • Business Gateway

Work is underway to restore phone services. In the meantime, if folk have an urgent need to contact the council please send an email to customerservice@orkney.gov.uk

 

