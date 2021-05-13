OIC experiencing phone issues
A problem is currently affecting the council’s phone system, an Orkney Islands Council (OIC) spokesman has confirmed.
It means calls cannot be made to a number of OIC sites including:
- The Council Offices at School Place in Kirkwall.
- Papdale Primary School
- Orkney Ferries
- Orkney Library
- Business Gateway
Work is underway to restore phone services. In the meantime, if folk have an urgent need to contact the council please send an email to customerservice@orkney.gov.uk