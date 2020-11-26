OIC count the cost of wheelie bin ‘order processing error’

As detailed in this week’s The Orcadian, an “order processing error” has resulted in the delivery of hundreds of unusable wheelie bins to Orkney Islands Council (OIC).

A total of 990 120-litre bins, each too small to fit all but one of the council’s fleet of five recycling vehicles, recently arrived in Orkney, at a cost of £16,000.

“Unfortunately, a genuine mistake was made on this occasion. Steps have been taken to ensure this will not happen again,” an OIC spokesman told The Orcadian.

The mistake is reminiscent of six years ago when the council was left with 9,500 spare wheelie bins, worth £188,000, after the botched rollout of its controversial alternate weekly collection scheme.