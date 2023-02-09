featured news

OIC convener shares condolences with earthquake victims

February 9, 2023 at 4:02 pm

The convener of Orkney Islands Council (OIC) has said that he is deeply saddened by rising death toll following Monday’s earthquakes.

Councillor Graham Bevan has written to the people of Turkey and Syria offering sincere condolences to those affected by the disaster.

“I am sure many of us have been watching the tragic scenes unfold before our eyes in disbelief and are deeply saddened by the rising death toll,” said Councillor Bevan in a statement this Thursday.

“We can only but imagine the untold horrors that so many are facing hour by hour and day by day as the rescue teams from around the world work around the clock to try and save more lives and recover those trapped from beneath the rubble.

“Their efforts are truly commendable but, sadly, as time passes, those miracle recovery stories become less and less, and many families face the reality that loved ones will not be returning safe and sound.

“There may be people in our communities who are anxious about friends and family in the region; we offer you our support and are thinking of you at this terrible time.

“Orkney is a diverse and multi-cultural community which values the richness people from all over the world bring to our lives. We were proud to have welcomed a small number of families from Syria to our shores through the Syrian Refugee Resettlement Scheme.

“I am sure we all stand together with Turkey and Syria at this terrible time.”

OIC has directed residents who wish to offer support to the relief efforts to the organisations listed below.

Turkey-Syria earthquake appeal | British Red Cross

MSF UK | Médecins Sans Frontières

Turkey and Syria Earthquake Appeal – Donate Now | Oxfam GB

Support the White Helmets

Share this:

Tweet

