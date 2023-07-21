featured news

OIC considering limit on large cruise liner arrivals

July 21, 2023 at 1:29 pm

Where has the income from the cruise industry gone, and what became of Orkney Islands Council’s (OIC) cap of 4,500 passengers per day?

These are the questions raised by an accommodation provider, this week, as she shares her concerns about the growing number of cruise passengers landing in the county.

In her quest for answers, Julie Rickards, owner of Straigona B&B in Tankerness, has compiled council figures and carried out surveys of local businesses. She has also gone over a 2017 report commissioned by OIC on how it should be manage large-scale tourism.

In response to her concerns, the council responded that the passenger limit was only ever a “guideline.”

However, OIC has confirmed that it is “continually reviewing” the situation, including a potential cruise liner booking policy “that would serve to limit the number of large liners on any day.”

For the full story, pick up this week’s edition of The Orcadian.

Share this:

Tweet

