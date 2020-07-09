virus

OIC confirms relaxation of physical distancing on buses and inter-island ferries

July 9, 2020 at 5:13 pm

Physical distancing rules on Stagecoach buses will be relaxed from tomorrow, Friday, and Orkney Ferries vessels will follow, from next Monday, Orkney Islands Council has confirmed.

This follows the Scottish Government’s announcement of the move to Phase Three if Scotland’s lockdown exit strategy.

For Stagecoach bus services around Orkney, physical distancing restrictions will be reduced to one metre from tomorrow. Clear guidance will be provided on board to help bus users maintain social distancing when choosing their seat and alighting the bus.

Bus users must wear a face covering when travelling.

For Orkney Ferries, the relaxation of physical distancing rules will be implemented from Monday, July 13, to allow for updates to the ticketing system and other on board preparations.

Passengers should continue to book in advance giving 24 hours’ notice of travel of possible, and should avoid travel at busy times. They must also wear a face covering when travelling.

The Orkney Ferries offices are currently experiencing a high volume of phone calls and customers are asked to be patient if having difficulties in getting through.

Share this:

Tweet

