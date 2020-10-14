OIC chief exec search continues

October 14, 2020 at 12:35 pm

The search for a permanent chief executive to lead Orkney Islands Council will continue for the time being after the authority “decided not to appoint” anyone to the £112,722 post.

Since June, 2019, John Mundell has fulfilled the role on an interim basis, taking over from long-serving chief executive Alistair Buchan who retired following a period of long-term sick leave.

At the end of July, 2020, the authority began their search for a permanent successor with a month-long application window for prospective candidates.

However, following a special meeting of the council at the end of last week, it has now emerged that the interim arrangements will continue.

A spokesman for the council said: “After lengthy deliberations, the council has decided not to appoint a new chief executive at this time.

“The interim arrangements currently in place will continue meantime.

“The council will now consider the most appropriate time to re-advertise the post.”

Share this:

Tweet

