  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
featured news

OIC chief exec search continues

The OIC headquarters at School Place, Kirkwall.

The search for a permanent chief executive to lead Orkney Islands Council will continue for the time being after the authority “decided not to appoint” anyone to the £112,722 post.

Since June, 2019, John Mundell has fulfilled the role on an interim basis, taking over from long-serving chief executive Alistair Buchan who retired following a period of long-term sick leave.

At the end of July, 2020, the authority began their search for a permanent successor with a month-long application window for prospective candidates.

However, following a special meeting of the council at the end of last week, it has now emerged that the interim arrangements will continue.

A spokesman for the council said: “After lengthy deliberations, the council has decided not to appoint a new chief executive at this time.

“The interim arrangements currently in place will continue meantime.

“The council will now consider the most appropriate time to re-advertise the post.”

Latest Video

The Orcadian