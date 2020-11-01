OIC: ‘be mindful’ with fireworks this year

November 1, 2020 at 11:00 am

Householders in Orkney have been urged to take care when buying fireworks ahead of this year’s Bonfire Night.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, more people are expected to hold private displays in their gardens.

Orkney Islands Council Trading Standards manager, Gary Foubister said: “Anyone holding their own fireworks display should pay particular attention to the Fireworks Code and ensure that appropriate safe distances are observed.

“Any groups should also ensure they are compliant with Scottish Government Covid-19 regulations.

“Trading standards officers are visiting licensed retailers in the run-up to Thursday, November 5, to ensure they continue to adhere to the law regarding the sale of fireworks.”

Trading Standards at Orkney Islands Council have issued advice on what type of fireworks people should buy. Only two kinds of fireworks should be sold for use in gardens – F2 and F3.

Mr Foubister said: “For those rated F2, people must be at least eight metres away for safety. For those marked F3 the safe distance rises to at least 25 metres.

“Anyone intending to set fireworks off should also be mindful of weather conditions in our exposed climate.”

Fireworks cannot be sold to anyone under 18 and must be compliant with strict safety standards.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) has also issued advice on keeping safe around fireworks.

For more information on the SFRS guide, visit firescotland.gov.uk/your-safety/fireworks-safety.aspx

Share this:

Tweet

