OIC awaiting clarification on school closures before guidance will be issued

March 19, 2020 at 9:41 am

Following yesterday’s announcement on school closures by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, Orkney Islands Council are awaiting clarification from the Scottish Government on the detail behind this.

All schools and nurseries in Scotland will close on Friday in a bid to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19.

Education secretary John Swinney is expected to announce plans at around 2pm for this year’s exams, as schools could remain shut up to the summer holidays.

OIC say that once clarification is received, advice and guidance will be issued to parents, carers and staff.

