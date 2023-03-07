featured news

OIC approves new wheelie bin lid solution

March 7, 2023 at 1:26 pm

A new way of securing your wheelie bins during inclement weather has been approved by Orkney Islands Council (OIC).

The new bin clips come at a cost of £5.50 each to householders who wish to purchase them.

This follows a recent backlash over guidance on how to keep bin lids secure during windy weather.

OIC has, this week, shared its thanks with residents for taking on board the revised guidance for putting their bins out on windy days. According to the authority, this has meant many more bins are being emptied than previously.

The council has advised that if residents have found a solution that is working well for them and their waste and recycling is being collected, then there’s no need to do anything else. Folk can continue to put small stones on bin lids during bad weather if that’s required and bungee cords and ropes can still be used when storing bins prior to collection as long as they are removed on bin day.

For those still looking for a solution, the council has determined a number of bin lid strap options.

Multiple straps were looked at and feedback sought from residents, waste crews and other local authorities in Scotland — there was no common solution to the issue.

However, two suitable bin straps have now been identified. According to OIC, they are quick and safe to unhook and have been tested by the collection crews on the bin lorries to make sure they don’t get tangled in the lifting mechanisms.

They are:

Schafer bin clips. These will be available to purchase from Customer Services at School Place in Kirkwall and the Warehouse Building in Stromness for £5.50 each.

Wheelie Bin Closer produced by Caithness Beach Cleans. These are made using creel hooks washed up on the beach and differ from a traditional bungee cord in that the cords are fixed to the bin handles. These work well on grey general waste bins or large recycling bins but can be a little loose for the standard recycling bins. Caithness hooks are available online at £5.50 and help fund Caithness Beach Cleans.

Only one clip per bin is required.

Hayley Green, OIC’s corporate director of neighbourhood services and infrastructure said: “We listened to what residents said and in finding a compromise through the revised guidance many more bins were able to be collected — and if you are in that position then there’s no need to do anything further.

“However, if you still need to find a solution to securing your bin lid in windy weather then one of the two tried and tested options are there for folk to purchase. If folk opt to go with other lid restraints, then our crews will continue to assess if they are suitable and safe for use but it may mean your bin can’t be emptied.

“I would like to thank folk for their ongoing patience with this as we know it has been frustrating for many but hopefully, we have found a workable solution for all.”

