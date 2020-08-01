  • Kirkwall
featured news

OIC ‘appreciate’ recycling centre inconvenience

Work continues in a bid to find a solution which would facilitate the reopening of more household recycling centres across Orkney.

Orkney Islands Council say they are unable to open further centres due to “resource issues” as a result of physical distancing and hygiene requirements associated with the control of COVID-19.

A spokeswoman said: “We appreciate that this is not ideal for these communities and are continuing to work to identify the means to return these services as soon as possible as part of the ongoing phased recovery process.”

Currently the only centres open are Hatston in Kirkwall and Garson in Stromness.

There has been growing frustration from residents in South Ronaldsay and Burray in particular that the unmanned centre in the former remains closed.

