OIC appoints new neigbourhood services head

January 23, 2023 at 4:32 pm

Lorna Richardson will take on the role of head of neighbourhood services, Orkney Islands Council (OIC) has confirmed this Monday.

The appointment Ms Richardson is part of a refresh of the council’s corporate management structure. This comes as the organisation strives to improve its performance, deliver on its ambitious priorities and improve confidence in the organisation across staff, partner organisations and the public.

Ms Richardson will be responsible for the delivery of critical frontline services such as waste and recycling, roads, burial grounds, engineering and flood management. Brought up in Balloch, just outside Glasgow, she has been connected to Orkney for 25 years, moved here in 2019 and has been interim head of neighbourhood services since September 2021.

The new service head comes from a background of both private and public sector work, in environmental and engineering consultancy and in local government support, previously holding posts with CoSLA and Zero Waste Scotland and began with the Council in 2019 as Strategic Policy and Projects Manager, gaining experience and achieving promotion throughout her time here.

Lorna is a keen gardener and enjoys the Ba’, supporting Orkney RFC and spending time in Papa Westray in her spare time.

