OIC appeal for staff in COVID-19 response

March 27, 2020 at 9:28 am

Are you out of work, recently retired, or can you spare even a couple of hours a week?

Orkney Islands Council needs you.

The council is looking at ways to staff vital service areas in response to the COVID-19 outbreak and one of the options will be offering additional short-term employment.

As OIC continues to take steps to lessen the impact of coronavirus, it is appealing to members of the public, as well as current and former council staff, to help in any way they can.

Andrew Groundwater, head of human resources and performance said: “One of our main challenges in the weeks and months ahead will be maintaining essential services with a reduced workforce. This ranges from social care and childcare, to other less obvious tasks such as administration and cleaning.”

Therefore, OIC is urging people to contact us if they have experience in the following areas:

Social Care

Childcare

Additional support needs

Garage mechanic

Administration

Cleaning

Roads operative (roads, drainage, burial grounds)

Waste operative (loader)

Mr Groundwater added: “This list is by no means exhaustive, and we welcome inquiries from anyone who can spare time to help us keep services running, particularly for some of the most vulnerable people in our community.

“All necessary guidance, advice and training will be provided. Rates of pay will vary according to the tasks or role you are able to undertake.

“During what is an uncertain and concerning time for us all, your help is very much appreciated.”

If you can help, you can visit www.myjobscotland.gov.uk/councils/orkney-islands-council/jobs, to find out more and submit an application for vacancy reference number ORK04060.

The council says it has set up a simple online process to accept your details and will look to process your application as quickly as possible. You can also contact hrsupport@orkney.gov.uk to discuss alternative means of registering your interest if you are unable to fill in the online application form.

