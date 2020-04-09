virus

OIC appeal against illegal dumping

April 9, 2020 at 9:00 am

Orkney Islands Council is appealing for people to avoid leaving domestic waste outside Household Recycling Centres following several incidents which occurred after their closure due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Black bags of household waste were found dumped outside the recycling centre in St Margaret’s Hope earlier this week.

In another incident, black bags were left at the Hordaland carpark in Kirkwall. Some were ripped open and spilling waste.

“This amounts to fly tipping,” said Darren Richardson, OIC’s head of infrastructure and strategic projects.

“This is illegal, it risks attracting rats and other vermin – and poses its own health risk.

“We were left with no option other than to remove the bags. Our workforce is already reduced and this meant diverting already stretched crews away from their main duties – including the household waste collection service we are trying to maintain.

“These are difficult times for everyone and I would appeal to whoever dumped this rubbish to be more considerate and not leave anything outside our recycling centres.”

