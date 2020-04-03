virus

OIC answer public’s waste collection questions

April 3, 2020 at 2:53 pm

Orkney Islands Council has published an online guide to the household waste collection arrangements that will operate during the coronavirus outbreak.

Answers to frequently asked questions can be found here: www.orkney.gov.uk/Council/C/coronavirus-covid-19-waste-and-recycling-faqs.htm

Earlier this week, the council announced the suspension of recycling services — with efforts focused during the pandemic on the collection and disposal of waste.

“This was a difficult but important decision as part of our response to the COVID-19 crisis,” said Darren Richardson, OIC’s head of infrastructure and strategic projects.

“We’re already operating with a reduced workforce as a result of the Government’s emergency measures to reduce the spread of the virus — and we need to do all we can to keep our staff and the public safe and well.

“We know our recycling services are much valued and will be missed by many people in our community. They will be fully restored when council services return to normal.

“In the meantime, we’ve tried to address many of the questions you’ve been asking about the temporary new arrangements – and will be updating these on the website on a regular basis.

“We are in unprecedented and challenging times and we do apologise for any inconvenience these changes may cause, but this is an unavoidable consequence of needing to be prepared for the impact the pandemic is having on our community.”

