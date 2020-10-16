OIC adapts creative funding awards for pandemic

October 16, 2020 at 1:01 pm

Orkney Islands Council has launched applications for its annual Visual Artist and Craft Maker Award (VACMA) — but has advised that it will be offering a slightly different service, this year.

VACMA usually offers small grants to visual artists and craft makers for their creative development at all stages of their career. These awards are supported by Creative Scotland through funding from the National Lottery in partnership with the council.

In place of these usual VACMA awards, this year fixed bursaries are available in recognition of the ongoing impacts of COVID-19 on individual artists and makers.

The VACMA scheme offers two levels of bursaries:

Bursaries of £750

Bursaries of £500 for new graduates/emerging artists. Applicants must have less than five years’ experience outside of education or training or to have graduated in 2015 or later.

The fund is open to visual artists and craft makers who can demonstrate a commitment to developing their creative practice and are living or working or maintaining a studio space within the local authority area to which you are applying.

The next deadline will be Tuesday, February 2, 2021. Further information and application form will be available here https://www.orkney.gov.uk/Service-Directory/S/arts-opportunities-and-funding.htm

If you have any further questions, you can contact Emma Gee, OIC arts officer on emma.gee@orkney.gov.uk

