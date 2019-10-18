OHAC publishes three-year plan

October 18, 2019 at 11:30 am

The body overseeing the delivery of health and social care in the county has published its plan for the next three years.

Orkney Health and Care’s Strategic Plan 2019/22 sets out the principles, values and approach that will shape the work provided by the service.

Orkney Health and Care is responsible for the majority of health and social care services in the county including community care, child protection and mental health.

The Strategic Plan set out how OHAC intends to approach the provision of these services, including new approaches that are being developed in order to meet the twin challenge of increasing demand and difficulties in recruiting to the workforce.

The plan sets out seven key priorities for the service in the next three years, these being:

Developing Community Hubs.

Promoting and Supporting Self Management.

Revisiting Models of Care and Support.

Improving Primary Care.

Supporting Children and Young People.

Valuing and Supporting Unpaid Carers.

Mental Health.

Nationally, the Scottish Government currently uses a set of National Health and Wellbeing Outcomes as indicators by to measure how well health and social care integration is impacting positively on individuals and communities. Orkney currently outranks every other Scottish partnership in eight out of nine of these indicators.

Sally Shaw, chief officer for Orkney Health and Care, said: “In undertaking the activities set out in this plan and the developing Strategic Commissioning Implementation Plan, we are determined to use all available community assets and also to ensure our third sector colleagues become equal partners. Equal does not just mean sitting at the same table, it means having an equal say in how, what and when we commission, amongst other things.

“We also seek to ensure that we break down hierarchy and other barriers that hinder our staff in their day to day work. We want to develop imagination, innovation and a culture where staff feel engaged, enabled and are part of a learning organisation. We see this as essential for driving forward what will be a ‘health and social care revolution’ here in Orkney.”

The plan is available on Orkney Islands Council’s website – https://www.orkney.gov.uk/Service-Directory/S/ohac-strategic-commissioning-plan.htm

Share this:

Tweet

