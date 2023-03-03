featured news

Ofgem consultation opens up after agreeing in principle to £371m new inter-connector cable

March 3, 2023 at 10:33 am

Energy regulator Ofgem are minded to approve the needs case for a £371million new electrical inter-connector cable linking Orkney and the Scottish mainland.

It is now seeking views from people with an interest in this project as it opens up for a consultation.

Orkney is currently connected to mainland Scotland by two 33kV subsea distribution cables and for years now, the constraints of the current infrastructure has been a source of frustration for renewable developers.

In 2019, Ofgem has conditionally approved a need case for the new cable, requiring 135MW of new projects to trigger the 220MW cable.

The status of the total Orkney onshore wind generation pipeline has exceeded the 135MW threshold set in the conditional decision. This included projects totalling 108.2MW that have received a CfD as well as projects that have secured planning permission, totalling 38.1MW.

Current projects to be contributing to this needs case is the council’s Orkney Community Wind Farm project, which has gained planning permission for three wind farms at Quanterness, St Ola, Lyness and Faray.

A sub-station built on the outskirts of Finstown is set to be part of the cable infrastructure associated with a new inter-connector cable.

The consultation can be found here.

