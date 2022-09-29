featured news

October start for military manoeuvres

September 29, 2022 at 4:04 pm

The skies and seas above and around Orkney will soon host the armed forces of 11 allied nations as the UK and it’s NATO partners launch this autumn’s Joint Warrior.

The UK led action will see over 11,500 military personnel, 45 ships and submarines, and 30 aircraft participate.

The operation will be split into three phases with the first, running from October 1 – 5, taking place off the West Coast of Scotland, the Pentland Firth, and Cape Wrath.

Operations will then move on to locations in the North and Irish Sea and then finally in the South Coast of England.

Of the 30 NATO members, participants will come from the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Latvia, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, and the United States.

Usually held twice a year, Joint Warrior is a combined exercise, involving all three branches of the UK armed forces which provides them with the opportunity to train together in a realistic, but controlled, environment.

The training helps NATO partners hone their skills, practicing joint working around various scenarios.

Exercise planning staff have liaised with a wide variety of communities and organisations to minimise the impact of the military activity.

