Orkney Agricultural Society – Missing Classes Form

County Show – Attention Horse Exhibitors

Due to an error at The Hatston Print Centre the following classes were missed off this years County Show entry forms

  • CLASS 8 – Four-year-olds or over, exceeding 14.2 hands BBE
  • CLASS 9 – Four-year-olds or over, 12.2 not exceeding 14.2 hands BBE
  • CLASS 10 – Four-year-olds or over, not exceeding 12.2 hands BBE
  • CLASS 11 – Pure-Bred Mountain and Moorland (excluding Shetlands), two-year-olds and over BBE
  • CLASS 18 – Ridden Horses not exceeding 12.2 hands BBE
  • CLASS 19 – Ridden Horses not exceeding 13.2 hands BBE
  • CLASS 20 – Ridden Horses not exceeding 14.2 hands BBE
  • CLASS 21 – Ridden Horses 15.2 hands and under BBE

Click here to download the entry forms.

Alternatively you can collect print outs from The Orcadian Print Centre at our Hatston Office.

Entry forms to be returned with full forms available from usual outlets

