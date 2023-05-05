featured news

Numerous stolen items recovered on Hoy following break-ins

May 5, 2023 at 4:45 pm

Police are appealing for residents and holiday-makers to check their properties, outbuildings and holiday homes, as officers look to identify victims following the recovery of numerous stolen items.

In response to a number of recent break-ins, officers carried out a search warrant at a property on Hoy today (Friday, May 5). Numerous stolen items were recovered, including tools and garden equipment, some of which remains unaccounted for.

Inquiries remain ongoing into the thefts and officers are following a positive line of inquiry. Police are asking people to check their buildings to look for signs of break-ins and that they may be an unsuspecting victim of a crime.

Detective sergeant Marcus Shearer, from Kirkwall CID, said: “It appears that outbuildings, holiday homes and lets were the primary targets in this crime series, but we would appeal for anyone who believes they may have been a victim to come forward.

“This particularly applies to the island of Hoy, where the items were recovered.

“Anyone with information or concerns should call police on 101, quoting crime reference CR/0053491/23.”

Share this:

Tweet

