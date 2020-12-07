NorthLink passengers halved in November

December 7, 2020 at 2:00 pm

Serco NorthLink Ferries has reported a decrease of 54 per cent in the number of passengers it transported during November, when compared with the previous year.

According to the ferry company, which provides passage between Kirkwall, Aberdeen and Lerwick and between Stromness and Scrabster, passenger numbers were at 7,410 compared to 16,049 in the same month in 2019.

Between March 22 and November 30, 80,804 passengers travelled with NorthLink, compared with 296,716 over the same period in 2019 — a reduction of 71 per cent.

During the same period, 30,317 cars travelled on the ferries — 61 per cent reduction on the 78,550 recorded in the same period in 2019. In November specifically, the ferries carried a total of 2,699 cars, compared with 4,182 during November 2019.

Freight volumes, however, have remained strong, according to NorthLink. Freight lane meterage was recorded at 392,823 from March 22 to November 30, a nine per cent decrease year-on-year. In November, volumes shipped were four per cent higher than the previous year — with 53,299 lane metres recorded compared with 51,294 in the same month last year.

Since travel restrictions were first introduced in March, there have been 21,846 cabins and 2,645 pods used, a reduction on figures of 57,675 and 14,068 in the equivalent period in 2019. In November, 2,592 cabins were used compared to 4,532 in November 2019.

Stuart Garrett, Serco’s managing director of NorthLink Ferries, said: “As we get closer to Christmas we continue to see reduced footfall but are heartened by the strengthening of passenger and car volumes which has continued throughout autumn.

“We’re particularly pleased to have been able to support another successful livestock season with freight volumes holding up particularly strongly throughout the crisis.

“With our 2021 booking system now open, we look forward to a return towards normality but in the meantime are continuing our cautious approach to service delivery. We would strongly advise anyone considering travelling over the festive period to only to do so if it is line with public health guidelines, while being mindful of potential shifts in restrictions across different council areas.”

