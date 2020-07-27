NorthLink introduces pet-friendly cabins

July 27, 2020 at 3:21 pm

Four-legged friends can now travel with their owners on NorthLink Ferries vessels, with each of the companies three ships now fitted with two pet-friendly cabins.

Each of the cabins have en-suite facilities, side-by-side lower twin bunks and tea and coffee making facilities. These cabins aim to give passengers the opportunity to keep their pet close by during their sailing but also retain the same high standards of comfort as NorthLink’s suite of other cabin types. The cabins also feature:

Vinyl floor coverings instead of carpet

Lidded dog bins

A dog bowl provided

A NorthLink dog treat from ‘Wow Dog’

Customers can walk their dogs on the outer deck and are advised to bring their own bedding for their pets. It is expected that pets will remain on cabin floors and that any mess is cleaned up. A deep clean will be carried out in each pet-friendly cabin each day.

Stuart Garrett, Serco’s managing director of NorthLink Ferries, said: “The addition of pet-friendly cabins is one of our most requested services so we’re really pleased to be able to introduce them so soon after the start of our new contract.

“We know that, for many people, pets are truly part of the family and being able travel with them by your side is important. We do also still continue to offer travel in kennels, which must be booked in advance and provide your pet with heating, ventilation and water for the duration of the journey.”

Further information on www.northlinkferries.co.uk

