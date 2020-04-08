NorthLink Ferries urges passengers to stay home unless travel is absolutely essential

April 8, 2020 at 9:01 am

Serco NorthLink Ferries has requested, as part of the national effort to deal with the current public health crisis, that travellers stay home and save lives.

Stuart Garrett, Serco’s managing director of NorthLink Ferries, said: “We are currently running an essential lifeline service between the Scottish mainland and Orkney and Shetland. As the Easter weekend approaches, please do not travel, stay at home and help to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“We would like to thank our passengers for their understanding and co-operation at this time and look forward to welcoming them back on board in the future. Please stay safe and well and, again, please do not travel unless you have an absolute need to do so.”

NorthLink Ferries is currently barring all but the most essential travel. Passengers are able to cancel or amend existing travel plans by contacting NorthLink Ferries on 0845 6000 449 or 01856 885500 or by emailing reservations@northlinkferries.co.uk

