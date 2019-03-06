NorthLink Ferries to star in STV documentary

March 6, 2019 at 12:44 pm

NorthLink Ferries is set to star in a new STV documentary this Friday, providing viewers across the country with a unique insight into life on board the company’s passenger services.

Titled All Aboard and broadcast at 8pm, the 30-minute programme follows MV Hrossey as she travels between Aberdeen and Lerwick, offering a behind the scenes chance to see the many roles of crew members as well as a glimpse into island life and the stories of those making their way to and from the mainland.

Speaking of the documentary, Stuart Garrett, Serco’s Managing director at NorthLink Ferries, said: “We are extremely excited to be starring in All ABoard. This is a great opportunity for viewers to see the hard work that goes into maintaining an award-winning service, the range of roles that our crew manage and of course hear some really interesting stories from our passengers.”

All Aboard is part of This is Scotland, a documentary and new talent initiative run by the Scottish Documentary Institute (SDI) in association with Screen Scotland, and was produced by Duncan Cowles, a graduate from Edinburgh College of Art whose short films have been selected for film festivals at home and internationally.

Duncan added: “I am extremely grateful to Serco NorthLink Ferries for allowing me this great opportunity to film on board and hear about the amazing journeys between mainland Scotland and the Northern Isles. It was fascinating to hear the many stories of passengers and crew and I’m sure that viewers on Friday evening will be just as captivated by this service which truly is a lifeline for Orkney and Shetland.”

Share this:

Tweet

