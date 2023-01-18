featured news

NorthLink fares frozen to September as booking system opens up

January 18, 2023 at 3:40 pm

Transport Scotland has confirmed fares on the Northern Isles ferry networks will be frozen for a further six months to help people and businesses.

Following this announcement, Serco NorthLink Ferries has officially opened its booking system for spring and summer — giving people the opportunity to book forward travel up to September 2023.

Jim Dow, Serco’s commercial director for NorthLink Ferries, said: “We are pleased to be able to open our booking system up to September 2023, allowing people to book travel both to and from Shetland and Orkney.

“Last year’s passenger numbers show how popular the Northern Isles are with visitors, and we are committed to supporting the tourism sector while continuing to provide the lifeline service for islanders.”

