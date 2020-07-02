virus

NorthLink announce easing of restrictions

July 2, 2020 at 8:14 pm

All travellers will now be eligible to sail onboard NorthLink Ferries’ vessels, the company has announced.

The move follows today’s announcement from the Scottish Government that the five-mile limit on travel will lift from Friday.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon urged visitors to take a sensible approach while visiting rural and island communities.

“I know that many of you will be keen to travel a bit further and look forward to going to other parts of our beautiful country,” she said this afternoon.

“In doing that, however, please behave responsibly and follow all public health advice rigorously. Be sensitive to those living in our rural communities.

“If you don’t take appropriate care, you risk taking the virus to others. Please do not do that.”

Although tourism will not open fully until July 15, self-contained holiday accommodation — holiday cottages, lodges or caravans with no shared facilities — can reopen from tomorrow.

Ms Sturgeon also announced that public transport operators can operate with one-metre distancing in place — should mitigations such as enhanced ventilation, perspex screens, back-to-back or face-to-face seating, and mounted sanitiser be used.

NorthLink Ferries say that to allow one-metre distancing, there will be restrictions on the number of passengers on their fleet.

The company has produced a 12 point list with safety advice for travellers.

