Northlight Gallery reopens its doors for ‘North – Land and Sea’ exhibition

August 13, 2020 at 9:30 am

The Northlight Gallery, Stromness, has reopened its doors this week to allow people to browse an exhibition that has been trapped inside over lockdown.

North – Land and Sea, curated by artist Meg Telfer was on display inside the gallery when the premises had to close on March 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If you missed it then, you have until this Saturday, August 16, to catch it before the gallery once again closes.

A mixed-media exhibition, North – Land and Sea, brings together the work of over eight artists from Orkney, Caithness and Sutherland, including Meg Telfer herself. The artworks are inspired by Orkney and the north coast of Caithness and Sutherland.

“We couldn’t reopen in a hurry,” explains gallery owner Cary Welling.

“Meg has been shielding at home in Skerray and couldn’t get out and about until the end of this month [July].”

The pair decided to reopen the exhibition for one week, to give all those who have been peering through the gallery’s windows a chance to browse inside.

“Hopefully residents will take the opportunity to see (at a safe distance from each other) beautiful prints, paintings, ceramics, glass and a sound installation,” said Cary.

“It might be a good opportunity to buy Christmas presents.”

To complement the exhibition, the Northlight Gallery are offering a fully illustrated catalogue for sale within the premises at £4.50.

After the exhibition comes to an end this weekend the gallery will once again close, with Cary believing it will remain so until the end of the year. Hopefully many of this year’s exhibitions will make a return in 2021.

“Until then I am inviting artists and craftspeople to exhibit some of their work in the three street facing windows of the gallery,” says Cary.

“I will change the shows every two weeks until Northlight can reopen properly.”

For more information, visit: https://northlight.artweb.com

