Northern isles MSPs raise HIAL strikes with Scottish Government

March 5, 2019 at 9:38 am

Orkney MSP, Liam McArthur, and Shetland MSP, Tavish Scott, have raised the impending HIAL air traffic control strike with the Scottish Government.

Mr McArthur has said he wrote to the transport secretary, Michael Matheson MSP, demanding that he: “do everything possible to bring both sides together in a bid to avoid this damaging industrial action taking place”, saying that, “the potential disruption . . . any such action is likely to have on lifeline services to/from Orkney and other airports affected would be significant”.

Meanwhile, Mr Scott will seek to raise these concerns with First Minister later this week.

The two Northern Isles MSPs said: “There is absolutely no doubt that any industrial action on these routes would be hugely damaging to our island communities. From isles patients attending hospital appointments to local businesses trying to remain competitive, these services are a genuine lifeline.

“Even at this late stage, we would urge HIAL and the unions to get back round the table and resolve this dispute. Ministers must also do everything possible to help broker a resolution and avoid the massive disruption any airport closures would inevitably cause.”

Following Friday’s announcement from the Prospect union, that air traffic controllers under their membership had voted to undertake industrial action, HIAL said, as a government-sponsored agency, they had to follow the Scottish Government pay policy, and could not implement pay awards more than that directed by the government.

A Scottish Government spokesman has since weighed in on the situation, saying: “HIAL has implemented a pay rise for all staff, which is a significant improvement on previous years, as well as significantly increasing their contribution to their pension scheme in order to maintain this benefit for employees. Staff also continue to receive generous annual leave, sick pay and other allowances.

“In the face of the UK Government’s continued budget cuts, the Scottish Government delivered a distinctive and progressive Pay Policy for 2018/19 — one which is fair, supports those on lower incomes and protects public sector jobs and services while delivering value for money for the people of Scotland.”

